Update: Victim shot once, 9 spend shells found at scene

As investigations continue into the murder of Shawn Simon, 28, of Grove East Bank Demerara (EBD), the police are currently reviewing recordings from CCTV cameras in the area (South Road and King Street, Georgetown).

However, new information received revealed that at about 2:00h on Thursday, Simon was standing between South Road and King Street, Georgetown in the company of another sex worker when a silver-coloured heavily tinted Premio motor drove by and several loud explosions were heard coming from the vehicle.

The now-dead transgender sex worker reportedly ran a short distance and collapsed while the motor car sped off the scene.

The victim was later found lying face down in a pool of blood. At the time, he was clad in a black dress, a black shower cap on his head, and a pair of black socks on his feet.

Upon examination of the body, a gunshot wound was seen under his right arm. Police have since recovered nine 9mm spent shells at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

