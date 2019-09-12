Update: Truck driver attempted to overtake cyclist in Parika fatal accident

The driver of the truck involved in the fatal accident at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is in police custody assisting with the investigations.

A pedal cyclist, 65-year-old Christian Bowlin of Parika Backdam, was this morning crushed to death by the motor lorry GWW 4008.

Reports are that the cyclist and the truck were traversing on the same lane along the public road when the lorry attempted to overtake Bowlin.

The truck collided with the right handle of the bicycle, causing Bowlin to fall onto the roadway.

Seconds later, the back wheel of the truck ran over Bowlin’s head, causing him to die on the spot.

Commander of “D” Division (West Demerara-East Bank Essequibo), Senior Superintendent, Linden Lord, told INews that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver but there was no trace of alcohol in his system.

Investigations are ongoing.