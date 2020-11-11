Update: Suspect arrested, hospitalised after killing 16-Y-O girl

A 34-year-old man is currently hospitalised under guard for stabbing to death 16-year-old Sanesha Lall of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.
The murder occurred at around 09:00hrs this morning at the young lady’s home.
Reports are that Lall and the suspect shared a relationship which ended some time ago.
However, this morning, the man barged into the young girl’s home and entered her bedroom, whipped out a Rambo knife and stabbed her multiple times about her body.
He then made his good escape in a blue minibus which he drove.
The teen was rushed to the Suddie Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
At around 12:20hrs, the suspect was arrested at Better Hope Backdam, Essequibo Coast.
The suspect was observed vomiting what appeared to be a green substance, and upon questioning by ranks, the perpetrator admitted that he consumed a poisonous substance in a bid to end his life.
He was therefore taken to the Suddie Hospital where he is admitted under guard.
A search of his vehicle revealed an “indezone” bottle and a black Rambo knife.
Investigations are ongoing.