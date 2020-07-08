Update: Sophia murder suspect injured during arrest

Keron Mark Adams, who was wanted by police in relation to murder, has been arrested.

The Guyana Police Force said at around 13:45hrs, based on information received, ranks went to a location at Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where they spotted the suspect.

However, upon seeing the cops, the suspect reportedly began shooting at the lawmen, causing them to return fire.

The suspect is currently receiving medical attention at the Diamond Diagnostic Center.

An unlicensed pistol was retrieved at the crime scene.

Adams is the prime suspect in the murder of Easton Andre, a father of one who was shot dead while feeding a horse in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.