UPDATE: Rain stalls third ODI

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) – Rain has continued to delay the start of the third One-Day International between West Indies and England here Wednesday.

Match officials had scheduled an 10:35 am start after England won the toss and sent West Indies in to bat, but the adverse weather quickly returned to keep players off the field at the Grenada National Stadium.

A second scheduled start time of 11:45 am, which would have seen the contest reduced to 42 overs per side, also came and went after ground-staff were forced to keep the covers on.

The series is tied 1-1 after England won the first ODI by six wickets and West Indies took the second by 26 runs, in the doubleheader in Bridgetown last week.