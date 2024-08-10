UPDATE: Prime suspect in lawyer’s murder dies by suicide

One day after 35-year-old attorney-at-law Richard Layne was found murdered in front of his home at Century Palm Gardens in Durban Backlands, Georgetown, his roommate Tony Sulker, a 29-year-old police sergeant, has died by suicide.

This publication understands that Sulker was questioned following Wednesday evening’s discovery of Layne’s body but he was subsequently released on Thursday evening.

However, a source close to investigations confirmed that Sulker was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Friday after consuming a poisonous substance.

According to the source, the police sergeant was in a critical condition. He succumbed on Friday evening.

Sulker was pronounced dead at about 21:15h on Friday at the GPHC, according to the police.

Layne was on Wednesday night found dead in his Jaguar motorcar, which was parked on the bridge of his premises and the doors to the vehicle were all locked.

Police reported that the discovery was made by Sulker. A postmortem conducted on Friday by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh shows that he died as a result of a stab wound to the neck. According to the autopsy results, the wound went from left to right and it was determined that a sharp instrument – measuring at least 17cm in length – was used.

