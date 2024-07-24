Update: Pensioner injured in Bartica fire

A fire of unknown origin has destroyed a building located at Sixth Street and Third Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

A 91-year-old man, who is said to be bedridden, was severely injured in the blaze. He is currently receiving treatment at the Bartica Hospital.

The fire erupted just after 13:00hrs and the Fire Service managed to quickly extinguish the fire and control the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

The building destroyed is known by locals as the ‘Old Hopkinson House’ which previously housed a popular taxi service.

