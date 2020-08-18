Update: Over 100 weapons confiscated following murder of Lusignan prisoner

Following the murder of a prisoner at the Lusignan Prison, authorities conducted a raid where over 100 improvised weapons along with other contraband items were seized.

The Guyana Prison Service, in a statement, explained that they have recovered the weapons used in the murder of 40-year-old Aldryn Adonis also known as Shawn Peters, an inmate who was on remind for simple larceny.

In addition to the weapons used in the crime, the Prison Service said it seized 111 improvised items, and nine cellular phones.

At around 22:30hrs on Monday, Adonis and four other inmates were involved in a fight which resulted in him being chopped to his head, chest, hands, and feet.

Reports are that the victim was in bay two while the suspects were in bay one. On the day in question, the victim jumped the fence which separates the two bays. Whilst in bay one, an argument ensued between himself and the four suspects. Thereafter, a fight erupted, resulting in Adonis being severely chopped.

He was taken to the medical outpost at the prison and then escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient in a critical condition.

Adonis succumbed to his injuries at around 10:30hrs today.

The Prison Service said a review of the CCTV footage revealed the identities of the inmates responsible for the man’s death.

Investigations are ongoing.