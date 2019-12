Keon Sealey, a nurse, has been identified as one of the victims in the fatal accident at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Region Five.

He is among those who lost their lives in the crash.

Sealey lived in Mahaicony Village and worked at the Mahaicony Public Hospital and the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Friends described him as an “amazing soul”.

At least four persons have been confirmed dead following the crash involving a Route 50 minibus and a beverage distribution truck.