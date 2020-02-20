Update: Murdered man identified as Cuban butcher

The foreign national who was shot dead during a suspected robbery has been identified as 34-year-old Otredis Duarte Gonzales.

Gonzales, a Cuban national, was employed as a butcher at the Rosignol Butchery located at Church Street.

The man, who resided at East Street, was making his way to work when he was confronted by armed men on a motorcycle.

Investigations revealed that one of the suspects discharged three rounds at the foreign national, causing him to receive injuries to his right wrist, upper chest and his chin.

The incident occurred at around 06:44hrs.

The man was rushed to the GPHC by public spirited citizens, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.