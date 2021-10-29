Update: Murder accused who escaped from Lusignan Prison was found in minibus

Escaped Prisoner, Kapildeo Gangadin was this morning recaptured by police, one day after he escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The double-murder accused was recaptured sometime around 09:30am in the vicinity of Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) said the escapee was in a minibus proceeding to Parika, East Bank Essequibo. However, acting on information, police on the West Coast of Demerara immediately launched a road-block operation at Onderneeming Public Road, resulting in the capture of Gangadin.

He was taken into custody and is currently being interviewed by members of the Guyana Police Force.

Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot, assured that the GPS “stands resolute in maintaining security within the country’s prisons.”

He also noted that officers who fail to adhere to the established security rules in order to maintain a secure and efficient environment in the prison system will be sanctioned.

Gangadin had reportedly confessed to the murder of 20-year-old Chris Persaud of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and was about a week ago remanded to prison.

Gangadin was also charged with the 2020 murder of fisherman Mukesh Mangra.

Gangadin, of Annandale, ECD, was not required to plead to the two counts of murder which were read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

On October 15, Persaud was in his store when the bandit approached, robbed him of his gold chain, and stabbed him to the neck. Gangadin was reportedly later arrested and found to be in possession of the gold chain.

It was also alleged that on January 18, 2020, at Coldingen, ECD, Gangadin murdered Mukesh Mangra, known as “Paul”, during the furtherance of a robbery.

The matters involving Gangadin were adjourned until January 17, 2022.