UPDATE: Minister Ferguson briefs Fly Jamaica passengers; 6 receiving medical attention

Six passengers, of the 118, who were on board the Fly Jamaica aircraft that crashed landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) earlier today (Friday), were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (DDC) where they are said to be receiving medical attention.

According to reports received, the flight was headed to Toronto but was forced to return to the CJIA as the plane began to experience technical issues, suspected to be hydraulic.

From all indications the engine of flight OJ256 suffered extensive damages following the accident.

Junior Minister of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson visited the airport where she met and briefed the passengers.





Investigators are presently at the scene conducting an assessment.

Inews will provide more details later.

(DPI photos)