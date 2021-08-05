Update: Men murdered at Reg.7 mining camp identified

The two men who were found murdered at a mining camp in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have been identified as Richard Bachan and “Niles” who were employed as the General Manager and Security Officer respectively.

According to the police, the owner of the mining operation, Kevin Faerber, reported at around 08:00hrs today that he received information from workers at his camp that they found the two men dead some two hours prior.

Richard and Niles were said to be the only two employees at the camp at the time of an alleged robbery.

The men were found dead in their hammocks. Police said it appears that Richard was either stabbed or shot whereas Niles was bludgeoned to the head.

Additionally, an AR-15 rifle which belonged to the security officer was missing. Investigations are ongoing.