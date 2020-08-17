Update: Mechanic injured after boat explodes at New Amsterdam Stelling

A mechanic identified as Fizul Adams is now nursing second degree burns about his body after a boat caught afire and exploded at the New Amsterdam Stelling.

The Guyana Police Force said Adams was fueling the vessel using a built-in pump when the incident occurred.

“…while doing so, the fuel tank overflowed causing fuel to spill at the stern, as a consequence, a fire started, followed by a loud explosion, which threw Adams overboard…,” the GPF said in a statement.

The boat was quickly engulfed in flames and was completely destroyed.

Adams was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he has been admitted.

Investigations are ongoing.