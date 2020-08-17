Update: Mechanic injured after boat explodes at New Amsterdam Stelling

0
The boat which exploded at the New Amsterdam Stelling

A mechanic identified as Fizul Adams is now nursing second degree burns about his body after a boat caught afire and exploded at the New Amsterdam Stelling.

The Guyana Police Force said Adams was fueling the vessel using a built-in pump when the incident occurred.

“…while doing so, the fuel tank overflowed causing fuel to spill at the stern, as a consequence, a fire started, followed by a loud explosion, which threw Adams overboard…,” the GPF said in a statement.

The boat was quickly engulfed in flames and was completely destroyed.

Adams was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he has been admitted.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR