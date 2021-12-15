Update: Man stabbed to death identified as Haslington resident; suspect at large

A 30-year-old bus conductor and tout was today stabbed to death by a colleague during an argument over $120.

Dead is 30-year-old Morven Nurse, a bus conductor of Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred at around 11:00hrs at the Route 44 Bus Park located at Commerce Street, Georgetown.

Police Headquarters in a statement noted that the Nurse and another tout were at the bus park when they started to argue among themselves.

During the verbal row, they then began to pelt each other with empty beer bottles and brick.

As the confrontation escalated, the suspect whipped out a knife and stabbed Nurse to his chest.

Nurse ran a short distance before falling to the ground, while the suspect escaped in a minibus.

Nurse was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead whilst undergoing surgery.

At the scene, eyewitnesses told this publication that the duo were arguing over $120.

The suspect remains at large.

The Police has since issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect who has been identified as 27-year-old Paul Junior Lynch.

Lynch’s last known address is Lot 1276 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Investigations are ongoing.