Update: Man killed by truck identified as Albouystown resident

The man who was struck down and killed by a truck this morning has been identified as 60-year-old Gansham Cooblall of Curtis Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Cooblall was in the process of crossing the road at the junction of Ruimveldt and Mandela Avenue, Greater Georgetown when he was hit by motor lorry GYY 1980.

The truck was being driven by a 36-year-old man of Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who remains in custody assisting with the investigation.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, explained that the “left side front of the motor lorry came into contact with the pedestrian. As a result of the collision the pedestrian fell onto the road surface where the left side front wheel ran over the him.”

An alarm was raised, and the driver of the truck reversed, and in the process, the rear of his vehicle crashed into another lorry GRR 9016.

The pedestrian was later picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor and pronounce dead.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the truck driver but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.