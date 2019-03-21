Update: Man executed at Albouystown

A man was executed at Barr Street, Albouystown at around 14:45hrs today

He has been identified as Collis Collison, 26.

Police said Collison was standing on Barr Street when a man approached with a firearm, shot him, and fled the scene.

Collison, a clothes vendor, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public spirited citizen but died about 15:26hrs while receiving treatment.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Collison, of William Street, Kitty, was arrested in 2015 as he was accused of being part of a gang that has been trailing and robbing incoming passengers from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

He had also testified several times at the Commission of Inquiry into the 2016 Camp Street Prison Fire.