Update: Lawyer died from stab wound to neck

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐏𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭: 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐞

Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh, at around 10:00hrs this morning (Friday), performed a post-mortem examination (PME) with dissection on the body of Richard Layne, a 35-year-old Attorney-at-Law from Century Plam Gardens, D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown.

The body was identified by Michael Harding (cousin) and Ryan Layne (brother).

In conclusion, Dr Singh opined the cause of death to be ‘𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐤’ going from left to right with a sharp instrument measuring at least 17cm in length.

