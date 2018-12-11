UPDATE: Kuru Kururu couple suspected to have killed each other

A Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke couple were on Tuesday morning found dead in their bed by their eldest child.

It is being speculated that they may have stabbed each other to death.

The couple were identified as Malika Hale, a chef and Alvin Bluncher, a farmer.

While details are still sketchy at this juncture, it is being reported that the couple were heard fighting intensely on Monday night in their one storey wooden home.

However, at around 07:00h, the duo were found dead with multiple stab wounds to their bodies.

Hale was said to be holding a scissors and a knife was also seen on the floor of their home.

This online publication understands that Bluncher was recently released on bail when he appeared in Court charged with unlawful wounding.