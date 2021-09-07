UPDATE: “I chop he up cos he de troubling me” – Son accused of murdering father

The man accused of chopping his father to death has been handed over to the Guyana Police Force after being detained at Great Troolie Island, Essequibo River.

The dead man has since been identified as 59-year-old Archaelus Anthony Miguel of Lot 758 Onderneeming Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

The suspect and his father reportedly went into the backdam for work when the incident occurred just about 14:30h on the island of Wakenaam.

When questioned about the disappearance of his father, the suspect blurted out “I chop he up cos he de troubling me.”

He was immediately told of the allegations and cautioned.

The man later escorted the ranks to the scene which was about 3 miles into the backdam and upon arrival, he pointed to the area where he allegedly chopped his father. He also identified the area where he dragged the body and hid it under some branches.

According to the Police, Miguel’s body bore multiple chop wounds on all parts of his body and face.

The suspect was then arrested and escorted, along with the body of the victim, to Parika Stelling and then to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Miguel was pronounced dead.

His body was transported to Ezekiel Funeral Home where a post mortem examination is expected to be performed later.

The suspect was taken into custody as the investigation continues.