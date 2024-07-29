Update: GDF rank was driving vehicle in fatal WCB hit-and-run – Police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 04:00 hrs this morning (Monday, 29th July 2024) on the #28 Public Road, West Coast Berbice, which resulted in the death of a 36-year-old pedestrian, Kanrade Lawrence Bacchus.

The accident involved a motor car (#PAC 2353) owned and driven by a 30-year-old Private from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and resident of Fort Wellington, and pedestrian Kanrade Lawrence Bacchus, who resided at #29 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Enquires disclosed that the car was proceeding East along the northern side of the road and ‘ran over’ the pedestrian who was lying on the northern drive lane of the road. The driver fled the scene.

The injured pedestrian was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body was escorted to Baileys Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Following the accident, several checks were made to locate the driver and vehicle. At about 08:00 hrs this morning, the driver subsequently visited the Fort Wellington station with the vehicle, where she was arrested and placed into custody.

Investigations continue.

