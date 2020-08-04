Update: Family distressed after father of 5 killed in ECD accident

Zameer Isfehani, the 45-year-old garbage collector who was this morning killed in an accident at Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was a father of five.

The man’s sudden and gruesome death has left family members distressed.

Isfehani, of Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was standing at the rear of the garbage truck when motor lorry GWW 9841, which was travelling at a fast rate of speed, collided with the man. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The man’s eldest son, Mahesh, told INews that his father was a hard-working man who always ensured he provided for his family. He explained that his dad wanted to best for his children.

“Me father been in a situation that we never expect…me father didn’t have to die like that…my father was a good man,” the son expressed.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motor lorry that crashed into the garbage collector along with the porter are currently hospitalised.

The truck driver, a 52-year-old resident of One Mile Hill Foot Soesdyke, Linden Highway reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to a statement from the Guyana Police Force.

However, it is unclear whether he suffered the heart attack before or after the fatal crash.

Meanwhile, the porter, a 46-year-old resident of Kuru Kururu Soesdyke Linden Highway suffered a fractured leg.

Investigations are ongoing.