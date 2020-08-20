UPDATE: Emergency works ongoing to fix Grove/Diamond koker breach

Temporary emergency works were conducted last night to the breached koker at Grove/Diamond, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in preparation for the rising tides expected earlier this morning.
Government officials have clarified that further works will continue as the tide abates. Cleaning supplies have been dispatched to the community and volunteers are on the ground conducting further assessments.
No one has utilised the temporary shelter arrangements prepared by the CDC at the Diamond Secondary School, DPI reported. (More details to be provided later)