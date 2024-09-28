Update: DDL fire started in generator room

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐃𝐋’𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝

A fire of unknown origin allegedly started in the Generator Room of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), situated at Plantation Diamond, East Bank Demerara, at about 16:30 hrs today (2024-09-27).

Initial investigations revealed that the Generator Room (a 60×60 concrete building located in a southeast direction in the DDL compound) houses seven generators, which power the entire compound.

Brian Deoraj, a 39-year-old Engineer employed with the company, arrived at work and observed that one Cummings 3516 generator and one Caterpillar 3520 generator used to power the entire compound were not working to their optimal.

Sometime at about 16:20 hrs, there was a power outage, which caused him and other staff members to proceed to check in the Generator Room. On arrival, they observed that the Caterpillar generator was on fire.

An alarm was raised, and the Fire Service was informed. The Guyana Fire Service Fire Tender 92, under the command of sub-officer Lenander from Eccles Fire Station and 20 ranks, arrived on the scene and went into action.

Extensive damage was seen on all of the generators in the room and the top of the building. No one was injured.

--- ---