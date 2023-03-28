Update: Cyclist succumbs to injuries received in Canje Bridge accident

The pedal cyclist who was injured after a drunken driver crashed his car on the Canje Bridge on Monday evening has succumbed whilst receiving medical attention.

Dead is Glen McLeod, a 61-year-old security guard attached to the New Amsterdam Technical Institute. He resided at New Area East Canfield, East Canje Berbice.

The driver of the motorcar was taken into custody following the incident which occurred at around 22:30hrs.

Police say the car, PWW 511, was being driven by a 25-year-old man of Mahaica, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

According to the police, the driver was proceeding west along the northern drive lane at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the cyclist who was proceeding in the said direction.

As a result of the impact McLeod was flung into the air then onto the road surface. The car then collided with the southern rail of the said bridge and turned sideways.

At the time of the crash, the driver and two occupants were in the car.

The driver and occupants of the car received injuries; they were picked up in conscious conditions by public-spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Police say two breath alcohol tests were done on the driver which read 54 and 49 BCA respectively.

--- ---