Update: Cyclist in Houston accident dies

The cyclist who was this afternoon struck down by a minibus has died.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Rudy Nurse of Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown.

Nurse was crossing the road on his bicycle when he was struck down by minibus BYY 1311 in the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park, Houston on the East Bank of Demerara.

The bus driver, a 25-year-old resident of Diamond, EBD, has since been taken into custody.

According to the police, enquiries disclosed that the pedal cyclist was proceeding south (north bound traffic only) on the extreme western side of Houston Public Road while the bus was proceeding north on the eastern drive lane of the said road.

“As the driver of the bus was in the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park, the pedal cyclist reportedly proceeded to cross from the western side of the road to eastern side and in the process of doing so he ended up into the path of the vehicle where the front left side came into contact with the pedal cyclist.”

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.