Update: Child playing with matches ignited Agricola fire – GFS

At 14:58 p.m. yesterday, the Fire Service received a call and was alerted to a fire at Lot 101, Third Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

Firefighters from the Eccles, Central, and West Ruimveldt fire stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

The structure involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Mr. Narine. The top floor was occupied by 45-year-old Kevin Trotman and the ground floor was occupied by 42-year-old Marcia Cato and her family of seven.

As a result of the fire, Kevin Trotman perished and the building was destroyed.

The fire was caused by a child playing with matches, which ignited a foam mattress and spread to the entire building.

Another two-storey building located at Lot 102 Third Street, Agricola East Bank Demerara, which was situated on the southern side of the building of origin, was also affected by the blaze.

Due to radiated heat from the building of origin, that building and its contents were also destroyed.

The building was owned by 45-year-old Sonia Hope which she occupied along with her family of four.

Two more buildings were also affected by radiated heat, resulting in some home appliances, construction tools, and walls being damaged.

Three jets working from WT#105 and #116 tank supplies, and subsequently water relay from a water bowser and WT#85 working from a hydrant were used to extinguish the fire.

The Guyana Fire Service continues to advise citizens to exercise caution and follow safety measures to avoid home fires.

Additionally, children should be educated on the dangers of fire starters (matches and lighters) and warned about their use.

Do not leave children unattended or at home without adult supervision.

Keep children away from the cooking area, and ensure matches and lighters are out of their reach at all times.

Equip your homes with fire prevention and firefighting devices such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers; these will aid in alerting people to a fire and putting it out quickly.

