Update: Businesswoman was about to open store when she was attacked by gunman

Nelia Singh, 42, was about to open her store at the Harbour Bridge Mall when she was attacked by a lone gunman.

Singh, a businesswoman of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is the owner of the Best Value Pawn Shop located at the Harbour Bridge Mall.

On Wednesday at around 10:05hrs, she was about to open the store when she was approached by a male armed with a handgun who was waiting in front of the Harbour Bridge Mall.

The suspect reportedly held onto the businesswoman’s bag and a scuffle ensued during which the victim was shot in the region of her right lower leg and relieved of the bag.

She was rushed to a city hospital where her condition is listed as stable.