UPDATE: Body of Mabaruma youth found floating in Arakaka River

The body of 20-year-old Avinash Fernandes, called ‘Avi’, who was reported missing, was found floating in the Arakaka River, North West District earlier today, a statement from the Guyana Police Force related.

The Police said that Region One (Barima – Waini) Commander, Superintendent Khalid Mandall said that Fernandes’ body was already decomposing when it was discovered at between 07:00h and 11:45h by a party of Policemen and his employer – Keith Alphonso.

Commander Mandall said the body was escorted to the Port Kaituma Public Hospital.

No visible marks of violence were detected on the body. However, a thorough check will be done at the hospital’s mortuary.

Fernandes of Mabaruma Compound, North West District, was last seen alive on April 5 at his campsite located at 13 Miles Trail Line Backdam, Arakaka.