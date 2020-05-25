UPDATE: Body of Enmore man retrieved at Unity Foreshore

The body of 28-year-old Rajindranauth Persaud also called ‘Kiran’ of Logwood, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, who had disappeared while swimming at the Unity Foreshore, was retrieved earlier today (Monday).

The body was reportedly found by a fisherman who immediately alerted the police.

The father of three and a group of friends reportedly travelled to the foreshore for a swim but in the process, he was reportedly swept away by a heavy wave.

The dead man’s wife, Latchmie Boodhoo, told INews that she last saw her husband alive at about 6:30h on Sunday when he left home for work. She however, noted that about 15:15h, his sister turned up at her home and informed her that “Kiran went into the water at Unity beach and they didn’t find him back.”

Without hesitation, she and other relatives rushed to the foreshore where they saw a group of people in the water searching for her husband.

“I hear that before he went to the beach, he take a girl to reach he sister at her house…the girl de driving… but they left and tell his sister that they going to beach…I don’t know who is the girl but, I hear that they meet like three weeks now,” the aggrieved wife stated.

Upon enquiring what took place on the fateful day, Boodoo related that while at the beach, Persaud and his female friend went to swim but from reports received, they might have gone too far into the water and he was caught in the heavy wave.

“The girl bother say, he hear he sister screaming for help and he went to her aid… he also say that he see Kiran in the water but he bring out he sister first. By the time he went back to collect Kiran, he disappeared.”

The three persons who were with Persaud at the time he disappeared were detained by the police. Persaud’s wife nevertheless, stated that from all indications, her husband drowned and as such, does not suspect foul play was involved.

Persaud was due to attend court on Monday after he was charged for overloading his minibus amid the Covid-19 regulations and orders.

His body was taken to the Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police have since confirmed that that there were no marks of violence about the young man’s body.

He leaves to mourn his wife, three children and other relatives.