UPDATE: 42-year-old confesses to killing missing teen during row over money

A rice farmer has confessed to investigators that he killed missing teenager, 14-year-old Christopher Basdeo, and later buried his body in a shallow grave at Lust-En-Rust, West Bank Demereara, last week.

After Basdeo went missing, police had arrested the 42-year-old suspect and during interrogation today (Friday, October 25, 2019) he admitted to killing the teenager.

The farmer told the police that sometime around 20:15h on October 17, he and Basdeo were consuming alcohol at the Parfaite Harmonie location when an argument erupted over money. A fight then ensued during which the suspect said he hit the teenager with a piece of wood to his head. The teenager fell to the ground and was left there.

The suspect further revealed that he went home but returned to the scene later that night, picked up the teenager’s body and buried him in the sand.

Around noon today, the farmer took a party of policemen – led by Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord – to Lust-En-Rust, and pointed out the area where he buried the teenager’s body.

The body, which was in a 7 feet x 2 inch shallow grave, was dug up and upon examination, what appears to be a fracture to the skull was observed. The body was later positively identified by the teenager’s father, Chitranauth Basdeo.

The body of Christopher called “Chris” is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting post mortem examination next week.

Meanwhile, the suspect, a resident of lot 548 Parfaite Harmonie, remains in custody as investigations continue.