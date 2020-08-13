Update: 4 persons die in ECD accident

Four persons are now dead following an accident which occurred at around 17:55hrs today on the Montrose Public Road East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that a motorcar was proceeding west at a fast rate of speed.

Whilst negotiating a turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the median and then ended up on the northern carriageway into the path of motor lorry which was proceeding east.

The motorcar had four occupants, all of whom were killed.

Two of the occupants have been identified. They are Lynden Pryce, 54, of South Vryheid’s Lust, ECD; and Chris Bradshaw, 35, of Queenstown, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the driver and other occupants of the motor lorry received injuries about their bodies. They have since received medical attention.