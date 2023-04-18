Update: 2nd victim in Hauraruni smash-up succumbs

Rayan Khan, 38, of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who was critically injured following an accident at Hauraruni along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway has succumbed to his injuries.

The accident has already taken the life of 48-year-old Alvin Dubar, a father of three also of Soesdyke, EBD.

According to information received, Khan also known as ‘Super Cat’ had received severe bodily injuries and was battling for his life at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on Monday evening. However, he lost that battle at about 21:00h.

Khan and Dubar were reportedly heading home when one of the front wheels of the car in which they were travelling suffered a blowout. This resulted in Dubar losing control of the motorcar, which subsequently crashed into the barranca and toppled several times before coming to a halt.

As a result, Dubar crashed through the windscreen and landed in a clump of bushes. He reportedly died on the spot while Khan was left in an unconscious state in the front passenger seat of the wreckage. He was eventually pulled from the vehicle and rushed to the medical facility.

Dubar on the other hand was also taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead. It is believed that the men were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and were returning home after visiting Dubar’s sister at Dora.

--- ---