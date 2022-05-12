Update: 19-Y-O driver arrested over 3-vehicle fatal Mahaicony accident

A 19-year-old driver has been arrested following a three-vehicle collision which resulted in the death of a rice farmer.

A 25-year-old rice farmer of Quaker Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now dead the accident which occurred this morning along the Bushy Park Public Road at Mahaicony.

Dead is Nareshwar Arjune, also known as Ryan, who is also a welder.

Arjune was driving motor vehicle PCC 5219 which was proceeding east along the road in front of motor jeep PJJ 8723 which was driven by a 19-year-old.

Police said the motor jeep collided with the rear of the motorcar, causing the driver to lose control of his vehicle and crashed into another motorcar, HD 2859, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the driver of motorcar HD 2859, along with his reputed wife and Arjune received injuries about their bodies.

They were all transported to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where Arjune was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other driver and his reputed wife are both in unconscious states, receiving medical attention at the Mahaicony Public Hospital.

The 19-year-old driver has since been arrested, assisting with the investigation.