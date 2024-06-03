Update: 17-Y-O girl arrested for driving pick-up in fatal Corentyne accident

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly driving the pick-up that was involved in the fatal accident at John’s Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Deonarine Budram.

This was confirmed by Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus.

Budram, who was walking along the roadway, was allegedly struck down and killed by the pick-up, which was travelling at a fast rate, according to a statement from the Police Force.

The incident occurred at around 21:30hrs last night.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene after the crash.

The pick-up, GNN 4363, is owned by a resident of Tain, Corentyne, Berbice.

“It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the pedestrian, causing him to be flung west on the road surface, colliding with a bus shed on the northern side. The pick-up ended up in drain nearby…,” the police statement outlined.

The motionless pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious state by a public-spirited citizen and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Budram, a labourer, resided at Rose Hall Town.

