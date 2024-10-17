Update: $100M in losses as fire destroys bond on Essequibo Coast

A fire of so far unknown origin erupted at a storage bond of Sankar’s Trading Auto Sale in Airy Hall, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) at around 03:15h today, resulting in losses of appropriately $100 million.

The storage bond, located just behind the business owner’s home, was completely engulfed in flames before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The businessman, Tony Sankar, explained during an interview with this publication that he was asleep when he was suddenly awoken by a phone call from a neighbour, informing him that his storage bond is in flames.

“I was shocked when I received the call. By the time I rushed out, the fire had already spread, and there was nothing I could do to save anything inside,” Sankar noted.

The fire destroyed a range of valuable items, including two unregistered trucks, three canters, 1500 used tires with rims, engines for cars, and new ATV bikes.

Sankar noted that the storage bond was uninsured, compounding the severity of the situation.

He further noted that the facility was powered by solar energy.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

