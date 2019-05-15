Up to $15,000 for vending spots for carnival

Persons interested in vending during the upcoming carnival parade will have to pay between $10,000 and $15,000 for spots along the route.

City Hall officials during a press conference today explained that the price can be reduced through negotiations.

Approximately 800 vending spots are available, measuring 10ft x 10ft.

Vending will only be allowed at Station Street, Kitty along Irvin Street to Church Street and in the vicinity of the 1763 Monument, with certain exceptions.

For example, no vending will be allowed near the Guyana Defence Force Base Camp on Irvin Street.

A carnival parade will be held on May 26, to mark Guyana’s 53rd Independence Anniversary.