Unvaccinated WDRH workers denied entry into Hospital

On Monday, a number of healthcare workers attached to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) were denied entry into the medical facility’s compound owing to their vaccination status.

The unvaccinated staff members congregated at the hospital’s gate and were waiting to see what action would be taken by the administration.

Additionally, unvaccinated persons who accompanying patients were also denied entrance.

The Ministry of Health had recently given all healthcare workers a two weeks’ time period to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so that they could continue working. However, if the healthcare workers refused to be vaccinated then they are mandated to provide regular negative PCR test results.

Some staff expressed that feel as if they are being mandated to take the vaccination since the cost for a PCR test is high. Vaccinated staffers also joined their colleagues in an act of solidarity.

The Health Ministry in a recent statement stated that patients who are vaccinated or not would be allowed access to treatment/healthcare however, persons who are accompanying patients would either have to be vaccinated or produce a recent negative PCR test.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to advise that any patient seeking care at any public health facility across the ten administrative regions, whether vaccinated or not, MUST be allowed to access healthcare. Persons accompanying the patient must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to gain entry,” the statement had related.