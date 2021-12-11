Unvaccinated pensioner dies from COVID; 39 new cases

The Ministry of Health reported today that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1017.

According to the Ministry, this latest fatality is a 76-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who died on December 10. She was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, 39 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 38,492. But only 839 of these are currently active cases, that is, 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 823 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are also eight more persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 36,636 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.