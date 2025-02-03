Unsafe mining practices were employed during fatal accident at Thomas Island – MoL

See full statement from the Ministry of Labour: The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department has launched an investigation into a fatal workplace incident that occurred on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Thomas Island, Mining District No. 3, along the Puruni River in Region Seven.

Reports indicate that around 11:30 hrs on the day in question, 68-year-old Emmanuel Jeffrey, a miner from Lot 2121, One Mile, Parika, was working alongside two employees undercutting the pit face. The pit measured approximately 12 feet deep, 15 feet wide, and 20 feet long.

During the operation, which involved the use of a water jet, the eastern wall of the pit collapsed, burying Mr. Jeffrey completely. His two employees immediately sought assistance from a nearby mining operation, and after roughly an hour, his body was recovered. He was transported to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 02:02 hrs on January 29, 2025.

Following the incident, OSH Officer Mr. Naipaul Persaud, along with Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Safety Officer Mr. Stokley Roberts and Mines Officer Mr. Andrew Gibson, conducted a thorough on-site assessment to investigate the circumstances of the accident and develop recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

Preliminary findings suggest that unsafe mining practices were being used at Mr. Jeffrey’s operation, which utilised a 4-inch land dredge. In light of this, the OSH Department strongly advises pit mining operators to:

• Maintain a slope of 38° in dry conditions and 45° in wet conditions. • Ensure clear and accessible ingress and egress points in mining pits. • Exercise careful control when using water jets to cut mine faces, allowing for predictable material collapse.

The Honourable Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton extends heartfelt sympathy to the grieving relatives, co-workers, and friends of the deceased.

He also takes this opportunity to remind employers and workers of the importance and need for good safety and health practices in the workplace so that similar incidents/accidents that can result in the loss of lives of loved ones can be avoided.

Investigations are still ongoing.

