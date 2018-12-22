Unprecedented motion an opportunity for engagement- PPP GS

Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday evening said the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is ready and willing to work with the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Administration to determine the way forward following the passage of the no-confidence motion.

He was at the time delivering his final address to the National Assembly before adjournment ahead of the festive holidays.

Jagdeo, who is also the General Secretary (GS) of the PPP, noted that while the preceding events were unprecedented, it is pushing democracy forward.

“We on both sides of the House, we have to now sit and talk about how we move forward over the course of the next few months and over the course of the future. I’m doing that on this side… and I’m very conscious of what I mean and what implications it would have for the future of Guyana,” he posited.

The Opposition Leader acknowledged that both sides have constituencies and as such, “we have to find a way now to ensure that we maximise all of the national skills and look past the politics of it so that we can, in the upcoming era, which can be transformative, we can present a united face to the rest of the world.

And this, although it may seem an unprecedented and maybe disappointing for the members of the Government side, it’s also an opportunity – and I would hope we all see it as an opportunity – for engagement very, very early on both sides and decide on how we [move forward].”