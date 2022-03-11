Unlicensed teen driver charged for fatal WCD smash-up

Nineteen-year-old Matthew Ambedkar who is responsible for the horrific accident which claimed the lives of three at De Willem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Friday remanded to prison by Magistrate Seepaul Ali.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charges of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

The young man of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) who was not a licensed driver at the time of the accident will make his next court appearance on March 24.

It was reported that on Monday last, the teen was driving at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Sharmila Harrykissoon Sports Bar thus resulting in the death of Carlito Gobinlall, 23, a Venezuelan national; Ayube Mohammed, 44, a fisherman of Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD and Kiram Rampersaud, 41, of Zeeburg.

Previous reports stated that Gobinlall was thrown several feet away and landed in front of a pharmacy while Mohamed was found under the debris and Rampersaud was found inside a drain.

The teen driver was also injured along with two other patrons of the bar – Wazim Mohammed Chandrika Veerasammy both of De Willem.

Following the accident, police have confirmed that a breathalyser test was administered on the teenager but there were no traces of alcohol in his system.