Universities from Ireland, Spain among GOAL’s new academic partners this year

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) has partnered with Atlantic Technological University (ATU), Ireland, and the New Guyana School (NGS) in collaboration with Ubicua Technology, Guyana, as its newest academic collaborators. This partnership further expands tuition-free scholarship opportunities for Guyanese in 2025.

These partnerships offer a diverse range of professional certificate, diploma, bachelor’s, and master’s programmes in fields such as: Applied Fire Safety Management; Biopharmaceutical Processing; Bioprocess Engineering; Bridge Engineering; Drinking Water Treatment Operations; Electronic and Computer Engineering; Geotechnical and Structural Engineering; Healthcare Analytics; Mechanical and Electrical Quantity Surveying; Professional Skills for High-Performance Sport; Quantity Surveying; Real Estate Development & Valuation; Road and Transport Engineering; Road Engineering and Design; Road Maintenance Engineering and Management, Road Safety Audit and Engineering; Precision Agriculture and Construction Technology.

Through these collaborations, GOAL reinforces its commitment to accessible and flexible higher education, ensuring that Guyanese from all 10 administrative regions can obtain internationally recognised qualifications.

ATU and NGS are among ten (10) new academic partners joining GOAL in 2025. The others include:

1. Universidad Católica De Murcia, Spain

2. Western State University, California, USA

3. QualiTest Inc. Medical Laboratory, Guyana

4. West Africa South America Alliance Inc., Guyana

5. Accountancy Training Centre Inc., Guyana

6. MJM Accounting and Management Institute, Guyana

7. Cacique Inc., Guyana

8. ARKA JAIN University, India

The application portal is now open for the 2025 intake.

Interested citizens are encouraged to visit www.goal.edu.gy to explore programme options and review eligibility criteria from a total of 27 local and international universities.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 28, 2025, at 11:59 pm. For further information, visit www.goal.edu.gy.

