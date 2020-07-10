United Nations calls for results declaration “as soon as possible”

The following statement was released by the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres, in response to questions on Guyana

“The Secretary-General takes note of the 8 July ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice, as final instance.

“He stresses the importance of announcing final official results of the 2 March general and regional elections to the Guyanese people as soon as possible to end an impasse that has lasted more than four months.

“The Secretary-General calls on all political leaders and their supporters to recognize and accept the final official results and refrain from any act or statement that may fuel tensions or incite violence.

New York, 10 July 2020