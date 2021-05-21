UNICEF donates to Health Ministry’s Adolescent Health Programme

The United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) on Friday donated a considerable amount of adolescent kits for expression and innovation to the Ministry of Health (MOH), in of support the adolescent health programme during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Present at the handing over ceremony held were Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, Dr. Ertensia Hamilton the Director of Primary Health Care, Mr. Nicolas Pron Representative of UNICEF Guyana and Suriname and Mr. Irfan Akhtar Deputy Representative of UNICEF Guyana and Suriname.

During her brief remarks, Dr. Hamilton said that the donation will aid in much needed activities for adolescents across the lifecycle in the 10 administrative Regions. The kits will provide a resource package of activities to promote psychosocial wellbeing and skills for adolescence while at home.

The UNICEF Representative said that the organisation is elated to strengthen their partnership with the MOH in the area of adolescent health.

Pron further explained that much attention is being placed in the area of adolescent mental health, which he said is critical during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our hope is that through this donation adolescents will be able to engage with their communities and have meaningful contributions towards the ultimate recovery from the pandemic crisis,” Pron said.

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony in his remarks said that the donation will have a profound impact on many adolescents.

“We would be able to use these tools to facilitate and train people to provide the best service delivery to adolescents”, Mr. Anthony said.

He expressed his appreciation to UNICEF for their collaboration with the MOH and their best practices that are now being implemented in Guyana.