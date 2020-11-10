UNICEF delivers braille copies of Sexual Offences Act to help visually-impaired citizens “know their rights”

UNICEF today handed over 98 copies of the Sexual Offences Act reproduced in braille to the National Commission on Disability (NCD).

The handover is part of a continuing initiative to ensure that all children, including those with disabilities, have access to important laws.

Acting UNICEF Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar, made the presentation to Executive Secretary to the NCD, Beverly Pile, at a handover ceremony at the NCD’s office on Croal Street, Georgetown.

Also present were UNICEF Education Specialist Audrey Michele Rodrigues and NCD Programme officer Sondra Davidson Low.

“We in UNICEF are convinced that a country’s human resources can only be advanced if there is equity, inclusion, respect and active participation of all persons. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to make possible the translation of the Sexual Offences Act in braille,” said Akhtar.

“This gesture is one significant way of supporting the NCD’s goal to promote a society where persons with disabilities know their rights and are able to lead full and productive lives.”

UNICEF had previously supported the translation of key legislation including the Sexual Offences Act (2010), the Protection of Children Act (2009) and the Trafficking in Persons Act (2005) into user-friendly language, which were then reproduced in braille.

The copies handed over today will be distributed to relevant groups around the country.

UNICEF continues to support initiatives that enable youth and vulnerable groups to know their rights.