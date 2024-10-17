UNHCR, CDC strengthen partnership to enhance emergency support

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Guyana and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in the provision of emergency support for forcibly displaced persons and host communities in Guyana. This agreement represents a pivotal milestone in the joint efforts to enhance humanitarian assistance and ensure the safety and dignity of those in need.

The MoU establishes a formal framework and procedures that enhance preparedness and response plans for natural disasters and other risks, particularly in Region 1, where many forcibly displaced persons reside. Through this understanding, UNCHR and the CDC aim to leverage the strengths of both organizations to deliver effective support to vulnerable communities and their populations, improving the reach of their services

Over the years, UNHCR has donated to the CDC core relief items such as food hampers, mattresses, hygiene kits, sleeping mats, tarpaulins, solar lamps, office safes, a generator, and outboard engines, boosting the Commission’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies.

Deputy Director General of the CDC, Lt. Col. Mark Thomas, expressed sincere gratitude for the donation by the UNHCR. He indicated that the long-standing relationship between both entities has aided many vulnerable communities, especially forcibly displaced people, who have sought relief in Guyana. Lt. Col. Thomas also stated that the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed by both agencies strengthens the bond that allows the operational work of assisting forcibly displaced people and the host communities to significantly continue.

“Developing contingency plans to respond to disasters is paramount to ensure the protection of displaced persons and host communities. UNHCR is committed to continue working with the CDC to address the urgent protection and humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable populations”, shared Adriana Negry, UNHCR’s Head of Office in Guyana.

The MoU strengthens the foundation for continuous joint activities and sustainable solutions for forcibly displaced people and fostering positive relationships within host communities.

