“Unfortunate” – VP Jagdeo weighs in on floodlight failure

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his weekly news conference on Thursday weighed in on the recent floodlight failure that occurred at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

“The lighting thing was terrible. I didn’t go there but I heard about it and I saw some memes saying I caused the blackout,” he told reporters.

According to Jagdeo, “they told me that they have three of these lights that are powered from one 400kw generator and another three from another 400kw generator, and that the underground cable to that generator burnt and it caused a feedback on the generator.”

“They had a hard time finding out what happened…this is what took place…It’s unfortunate that that happened,” he added.

The incident occurred during the game between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Barbados Royals in the first Eliminator of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

As a result of the floodlight failure, the Royals was propelled to an exhilarating victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders, to book a spot in Friday’s Qualifier 2, which will be against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

