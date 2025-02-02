Undocumented Guyanese in US living in fear of being deported as businesses feeling brunt of mass deportation orders

As United States (US) authorities execute President Donald Trump’s mass deportation order, both undocumented and documented Guyanese are bracing themselves for the worst.

Presently, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) agents are mandated to make 1,500 arrest per day as part of the mass deportation exercise – a promise made by President Trump during this campaign.

While illegal immigrants are being deported to Guatemala, Mexico, Colombia, India, Brazil and other nations, there have been no reports of Guyanese being targeted.

While President Dr Irfaan Ali recently confirmed that he and US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio had a discussion on migrants last Tuesday, there has been no official word from the US government as it related to any repatriated flights to Guyana.

Only Thursday, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo told reporters at his press conference that the Guyana Government is “really grateful and thankful” for the support of the US government.

In fact, he noted that Guyana has not been affected by the Trump Administration’s freeze of foreign aid. Previously, Jagdeo had declared that Guyana will welcome back all of its citizens who are deported from the US during this crackdown exercise.

In the meantime, uncertainty continues to brew over the US’ mass deportation policy and it’s affecting the daily lives of the massive Guyanese population living in New York especially in the Queens, Long Island and Jamaica areas.

Speaking with the Guyana Times, a Queens family – of which two members are legal immigrants – is concern that one day, their family will be torn apart.

“I am legal here along with my wife but two of my children are undocumented… They came here a few years ago on visa but overstayed their time… I filed for them but the process is taking a long time and that is worrying… My brother and his son are also here… while they pay their taxes, they are not legal… With what is happening, they are even afraid to go to work,” the man who has been living in the US for the past 15 years stated.

He added that a raid can occur at anytime and anywhere but he is hoping that his family is not caught in all of it.

“I understand them arresting and deporting the people with criminal records but, I honestly feel that those who are here to work for an honest dollar, should be given a chance,” he added.

Calm down

Another family shared similar sentiments but is optimistic that this mass deportation exercise will calm down in the near future.

“I have been here for the past three years and have been working and paying my taxes… but that does not mean I am safe… Previously, I would go out with friends but since the raids, I stop… I do hope that Guyanese are not targeted while at the same time, I am sure things would calm down once the government gets rid of the criminal elements,” the woman said.

She added that some undocumented Guyanese immigrants have their kids in school and she is hopeful that they are not affected by this immigration crackdown.

Meanwhile, for some, they go about their regular lives such as work and run their daily errands.

“If it comes to going back to Guyana, so be it, but I will not live in fear and stay locked in my apartment…who will pay me? Who will pay the rent? Who will buy the groceries? If I am arrested in this fiasco, and is being deported, what can I do? But as of now, I will take my chances and be extra careful,” a young man told this publication.

But this exercise has not only left undocumented immigrants contemplating their next move, but also the Guyanese businesses along Liberty Avenue also called ‘Little Guyana’.

Most of the businesses have recorded a dip in sales but one owner says that his store is not only supported by Guyanese but the Latinos, Spanish and Caribbean people.

“Presently, the immigration raid is affecting us… Before, the store used to be packed but now, we hardly see the Spanish and other nationals coming in to shop. At the end of the day, we have to pay our taxes and if the sales are not forthcoming, we will one day struggle to do so… Eventually, we will have to shut down,” one businessman told the Guyana Times.

He has been operating his store for the past 25 years. While he has no hear of a raid along the avenue, the undocumented immigrants are fearful and as such, not coming out to shop thus affecting the businesses.

“They are fearful that if they come out, they would be arrested and eventually deported… I understand their worry but some of them, I have known for years and they are good people… no criminal records and they have never been detained… But then we have a few who are on the other side of the law… they would steal and rob… I guess we can’t have it both ways,” he lamented.

In light of this crackdown, several immigration lawyers have been encouraging persons who may be arrested by ICE and the New York Police Department (NYPD) to remain silent and request to contact an attorney.

They believe that undocumented immigrants without a criminal record can be legally represented and have the right to apply for late asylum.

For illegal Guyanese, they remain hopeful that they can continue to work and provide for their families and their children can attend school without the fear of being arrested but at the same time, they remain vigilant and are monitoring the raids and which cities and areas are targeted.

