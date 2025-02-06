Underpaid packaging plant workers: Private contractor, not GuySuCo must address salaries – GAWU

See full statement from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU):

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) has reviewed the article titled “ GuySuCo, private contractor deny responsibility for workers’ wages ,” which appeared in the February 06, 2025 edition of the Guyana Times.

The report highlighted that the private contractor, Mr. Rion Peters, has declined to take responsibility for adjusting the workers’ pay rates. We believe that contractors must understand their obligations as employers, especially regarding compliance with relevant labour laws. GuySuCo also echoed this sentiment.

The workers have raised concerns that their pay rates fall below the national minimum wage outlined in the Labour (National Minimum Wage) Order 2022. Mr Peters must address this issue, as failing to meet the minimum wage standards could result in serious legal implications, including fines and potential imprisonment for non-compliance.

Furthermore, the workers expressed apprehension about their National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contributions, which they are told have been deducted from their earnings. Reports suggest that the contractor may have outstanding payments to the NIS dating back to 2022. If these claims are accurate, it raises significant concerns about the workers’ access to their social security benefits and entitlements.

GAWU wholeheartedly supports the workers in their pursuit of fair compensation and dignified working conditions. It is important that responsibility is acknowledged and addressed constructively rather than deflected. We encourage relevant authorities to consider these workers’ concerns and take appropriate action to ensure compliance and support for their rights.

